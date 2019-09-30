ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଶିକ୍ଷାର ମାନ କମୁଛି

ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଶିକ୍ଷାର ମାନ କମୁଛି । ନୀତି ଆୟୋଗ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଥିବା ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଶିକ୍ଷା ଗୁଣବତା ସୂଚକାଙ୍କ ରିପୋର୍ଟରୁ ଏହା ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଛି । ବଡ଼ ରାଜ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପ୍ରଥମ ୧୦ଟି ସ୍ଥାନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ରହିପାରିନାହିଁ । ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଦ୍ୱାଦଶ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ରହିଥିବା କେରଳ ପ୍ରଥମ ସ୍ଥାନ ଅଧିକାର କରିଛି ।