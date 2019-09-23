ଏବେ ଭି ଅନ୍ଧାରରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି ଗ୍ରାମବାସୀ

"କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରେ ଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ୨୧୦୦ ଗ୍ରାମରେ ଜଳୁଛି ବିଜୁଳି" ହଁ ଆଜ୍ଞା ଏ କଥା ଆମେ କହୁନୁ ଗତ କିଛି ଦିନ ତଳେ ପ୍ରକାଶିତ ସରକାରୀ କାଗଜପତ୍ରରେ ଏହା ଦର୍ଶାଯାଇଥିଲା । ହେଲେ ବାସ୍ତବିକ ସ୍ଥିତି କିଛି ଭିନ୍ନ କାହାଣୀ ବୟାନ କରୁଛି ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଦେଖିବା ସରକାରଙ୍କ ତଥ୍ୟରେ କେତେ ସତ ଓ ଆଉ କେତେ ମିଛ ।