ସ୍ପଞ୍ଜ ଆଇରନ କାରଖାନାରେ ତାଲା

୧୯୮୨ ମସିହାରେ ତତ୍କାଳୀନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଜ୍ଞାନୀ ଜୈଲ ସିଂ ଜାତି ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟରେ ଉତ୍ସର୍ଗ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏସିଆ ମହାଦେଶର ସର୍ବପ୍ରଥମ ଓ ସର୍ବ ବୃହତ୍ ସ୍ପଞ୍ଜ ଆଇରନ କାରଖାନା । କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରେ ଥିବା ଏହି କାରଖାନାରେ ଏବେ ତାଲା ଝୁଲିଛି। ଶ୍ରମିକମାନଙ୍କର ଅକ୍ଳାନ୍ତ ପରିଶ୍ରମରୁ କୋଟି କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ମୁନାଫା କମାଇବା ପରେ ମାଲିକ ବର୍ଷ ବର୍ଷର ପାଉଣା ନ ଦେଇ କମ୍ପାନୀ କୁ ଲକ ଆଉଟ କରି ଚାଲିଯାଇଛନ୍ତି ।