କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ହେବା ପରେ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଢ଼ଙ୍ଗୀଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ।

କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ହେବା ପରେ ପ୍ରତାପ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ର ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା । କହିଲେ, ସବକା ସାଥ୍, ସବକା ବିକାଶ ଓ ସବକା ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ଜିତି ସାରା ଦେଶରେ କାମ କରିବି ।