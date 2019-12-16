Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
ଯାଜପୁରରେ ନକଲି ଅଟା କଳର ପର୍ଦ୍ଦାଫାସ୍

#Jajpur #Fake #WheatFlourMill #Odisha ଯାଜପୁର ରେ ନକଲି ଅଟା କମ୍ପାନୀ ଠାବ, ବ୍ରାଣ୍ଡେଡ଼ ଅଟା ପ୍ୟାକେଟରେ ଭରାଯାଉଥିଲା ନକଲି ଅଟା । ଦେବିଦ୍ୱାର ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଚାଲିଥିଲା ଏହି ନକଲି କାରବାର । ଯାଜପୁର ପୋଲିସ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରି ଜଣକୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି । ଗିରଫ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ହେଲେ କେଶବ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ର ପାଣି । ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରୁ ନକଲି ଅଟା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ମେସିନ ଓ ଅଟା ପାଉଚ ଜବତ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and Wor

Dec 16, 2019, 07:10 PM IST

