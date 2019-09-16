ବୃକ୍ଷରୋପଣ ନାଁ ରେ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କୁ ଠକିଲେ ସରକାରୀ ଅଧିକାରୀ

ବୃକ୍ଷରୋପଣ ନାଁ ରେ ଚାଷୀ ଙ୍କୁ ଭଣ୍ଡାଇଲେ ସରକାରୀ ବାବୁ । ହେକ୍ଟର ହେକ୍ଟର ଚାଷ ଜମିରେ ଫଳ ଗଛ ଲଗାଇ ଫଳ ଧରିବା ପରେ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କୁ ହସ୍ତାନ୍ତର କରିବାର ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି କେବଳ ନାଁ କୁ ମାତ୍ର ହୋଇ ରହିଗଲା । ମାଛ ଚାଷ ନାଁରେ କେତୋଟି ଗାଡିଆ ଖୋଳି ମାଛ ଛାଡିବା ପାଇଁ ଭୁଲିଗଲା ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଜଳଛାୟା ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ । ଏବେ ଜମି ଦେଇଥିବା ଚାଷୀ କିଂ କର୍ତ୍ତବ୍ୟ ବିମୁଢ଼ ହୋଇ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ।