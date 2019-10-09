close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ମୁଜାଫରପୁର ଗୋଦାମରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ

ମୁଜାଫରପୁରର ଲୋହିୟା ବଜାରରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ । ରୁଇର ଏକ ଗୋଦାମ ଘରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଯାଇଛି । ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡରେ ପୁରା ଗୋଦାମଟି ଜଳି ଯାଇଛି । ଦୀର୍ଘ ପ୍ରୟାସ ପରେ ଦମକଳ ବାହିନୀ ନିଆଣକୁ ଆୟତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ସର୍ଟ ସର୍କିଟ କାରଣରୁ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଥିବା ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ତଦନ୍ତରୁ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Oct 9, 2019, 06:10 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

ਲਹਿਰਾਗਾਗਾ 'ਚ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਬਰਾਮਦ ਕੀਤੀ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਦੀ ਵੱਡੀ ਖੇਪ

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

16 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च होगा Bajaj का पहला इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, ये होंगी खासियत

16 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च होगा Bajaj का पहला इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, ये होंगी खासियत
50 लाख केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को दिवाली का तोहफा, सरकार ने बढ़ाया महंगाई भत्ता

50 लाख केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को दिवाली का तोहफा, सरकार ने बढ़ाया महंगाई भत्ता
राशिफल 9 अक्टूबर: इन राशिवालों को बिजनेस में होगा बड़ा फायदा, जानें अपना भविष्‍यफल

राशिफल 9 अक्टूबर: इन राशिवालों को बिजनेस में होगा बड़ा फायदा, जानें अपना भविष्‍यफल

रणवीर सिंह ने करीब आकर पूछा सवाल तो अनुष्का शर्मा ने लगाई फटकार, VIRAL हुआ VIDEO

रणवीर सिंह ने करीब आकर पूछा सवाल तो अनुष्का शर्मा ने लगाई फटकार, VIRAL हुआ VIDEO
SBI के करोड़ों ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी, होम और ऑटो लोन की ब्याज दर में बड़ी कटौती

SBI के करोड़ों ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी, होम और ऑटो लोन की ब्याज दर में बड़ी कटौती
बिना इनवेस्टमेंट के इंटरनेट से कमाई के 5 तरीके, हर घंटे होगी हजारों की इनकम

बिना इनवेस्टमेंट के इंटरनेट से कमाई के 5 तरीके, हर घंटे होगी हजारों की इनकम

VIDEO : दशहरे के बाद इस महीने बैंकों में 7 दिन नहीं होगा कामकाज, जानिए अब कब है छुट्टी
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव 2019: हमने खुद कमल के निशान पर चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला किया है: रामदास अठावले

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव 2019: हमने खुद कमल के निशान पर चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला किया है: रामदास अठावले
ଶସ୍ତାରେ ସୁନା ବିକ୍ରି କରୁଛନ୍ତି ମୋଦି ସରକାର, ୧୧ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ସୁଦ୍ଧା କିଣିବାକୁ ସୁଯୋଗ

ଶସ୍ତାରେ ସୁନା ବିକ୍ରି କରୁଛନ୍ତି ମୋଦି ସରକାର, ୧୧ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ସୁଦ୍ଧା କିଣିବାକୁ ସୁଯୋଗ
SBI ने ग्राहकों के लिए शुरू की एक और सुविधा, हर खाताधारक उठा सकेगा फायदा

SBI ने ग्राहकों के लिए शुरू की एक और सुविधा, हर खाताधारक उठा सकेगा फायदा