ମୁଜାଫରପୁର ଗୋଦାମରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ

ମୁଜାଫରପୁରର ଲୋହିୟା ବଜାରରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ । ରୁଇର ଏକ ଗୋଦାମ ଘରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଯାଇଛି । ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡରେ ପୁରା ଗୋଦାମଟି ଜଳି ଯାଇଛି । ଦୀର୍ଘ ପ୍ରୟାସ ପରେ ଦମକଳ ବାହିନୀ ନିଆଣକୁ ଆୟତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ସର୍ଟ ସର୍କିଟ କାରଣରୁ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଥିବା ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ତଦନ୍ତରୁ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.