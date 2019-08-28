close

ଜୋରସୋରରେ ଚାଲିଛି ଗଣେଶ ପୂଜା ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ତିଆରି, ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟ ପରିବେଶ ସନ୍ତୁଳନତା...

ଆଉ କେଇଟା ଦିନ ପରେ ଗଣେଶ ପୂଜା, ଏଥି ପାଇଁ ଗାଁଠୁ ସହର ସବୁଠି ଚାଲିଛି ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି, ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ତିଆରି କାମରେ ଲାଗିଛନ୍ତି କାରିଗର । ପରିବେଶ ସନ୍ତୁଳନକୁ ରକ୍ଷା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ବନା ଯାଉଛି ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ଏହା ସହ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପର କର୍ମକର୍ତ୍ତାମାନେ ପୂଜା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ଜୋରଦାର କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ପ୍ଲାଷ୍ଟିକର ବ୍ୟବହାର ଉପରେ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଭାବରେ ପ୍ରତିବନ୍ଧକ ଲଗାଯାଇଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha

Aug 28, 2019, 04:40 PM IST

