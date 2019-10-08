ଏୟାରପୋର୍ଟରେ ଗରବା ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ

ନବରାତ୍ରୀ ସମୟରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଭିନ୍ନ ଭିନ୍ନ ଗରବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଗୁଜୁରାଟର ଅହମ୍ମଦାବାଦ ଏୟାରପୋର୍ଟରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ଏକ ନିଆରା ଦୃଶ୍ୟ । ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ଏୟାରପୋର୍ଟରେ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଖୁବ୍ ମସ୍ତି । ଏୟାରପୋର୍ଟରେ ଷ୍ଟାଫ ଆଉ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ମାନେ ମିଶି ଗରବା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.