ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ହିଁ ସୀମିତ ରହିଛି କେବଳ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଯୋଜନା

ଗତ କାଲି ବସିଥିବା କ୍ୟାବିନେଟ ବୈଠକରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ବରମୁଣ୍ଡା ବସଷ୍ଟାଣ୍ଡର ଆଧୁନୀକରଣ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ୧୬୦ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ବ୍ୟୟ କରାଯିବ ବୋଲି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ହେଲେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଥିବା ଅନ୍ୟ ବସଷ୍ଟାଣ୍ଡ ଗୁଡିକର ଅବସ୍ଥା ଦେଖିଲେ ଆପଣ ମାନେ ନିଜେ ହିଁ କହିବେ ଯେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଯୋଜନା କେବଳ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ପାଇଁ ହିଁ ପ୍ରଯୂଯ୍ୟ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.