ଧାାନ ଗଛରୁ ବାହାରୁନି ଧାନ

ସମସ୍ୟା ଘେରରେ ନୂଆପଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଚାଷୀ । କେବେ ବଢି ମରୁଡ଼ି ତ କେବେ ଅଭାବୀ ବିକ୍ରି । ପୁଣି ଅନେକ ସମୟରେ ରୋଗ ପୋକର ଶିକାର ହେଉଛି ଫସଲ । ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ମଧ୍ୟ ଧାନ ଫସଲରେ ରୋଗପୋକ ଦେଖା ଦେଇଛି । ଚାଷୀମାନେ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଫାଉଣ୍ଡେସନରୁ ବିହନ କିଣି ଚାଷ କରି ମଧ୍ୟ କ୍ଷତି ସହୁଛନ୍ତି । ସ୍ଥିତି ଏମିତି ହୋଇଛି ଯେ, ଗଛରେ ଆଦୌ ଧାନ ଫଳୁନି । ଯାହା ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ଚିନ୍ତା ବଢାଇ ଦେଇଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha

Oct 9, 2019, 11:20 AM IST

ଅନାଥ ପିଲାଙ୍କ ମାଆ ସାଜିଲେ ୧୩ବର୍ଷର ସୀତା

ବିଷକନ୍ୟା ! ଜଗତସିଂହପୁରର ଧୋକାଦିଆ ପ୍ରେମିକା

ବିଷକନ୍ୟା ! ଜଗତସିଂହପୁରର ଧୋକାଦିଆ ପ୍ରେମିକା

