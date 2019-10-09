ଧାାନ ଗଛରୁ ବାହାରୁନି ଧାନ

ସମସ୍ୟା ଘେରରେ ନୂଆପଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଚାଷୀ । କେବେ ବଢି ମରୁଡ଼ି ତ କେବେ ଅଭାବୀ ବିକ୍ରି । ପୁଣି ଅନେକ ସମୟରେ ରୋଗ ପୋକର ଶିକାର ହେଉଛି ଫସଲ । ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ମଧ୍ୟ ଧାନ ଫସଲରେ ରୋଗପୋକ ଦେଖା ଦେଇଛି । ଚାଷୀମାନେ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଫାଉଣ୍ଡେସନରୁ ବିହନ କିଣି ଚାଷ କରି ମଧ୍ୟ କ୍ଷତି ସହୁଛନ୍ତି । ସ୍ଥିତି ଏମିତି ହୋଇଛି ଯେ, ଗଛରେ ଆଦୌ ଧାନ ଫଳୁନି । ଯାହା ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ଚିନ୍ତା ବଢାଇ ଦେଇଛି ।