ଦିବ୍ୟାଙ୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମିଳୁ ନାହିଁ ଭତ୍ତା

ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଭଲ ବ୍ୟବହାର ଦେଖାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଓଡିଶା ପୋଲିସ ଅନେକ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରୁଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ଭିଡିଓଟିକୁ ଦେଖିଲେ ଆପଣ ମାନେ ଜାଣିପାରିବେ ଛୋଟ ଦିବ୍ୟାଙ୍ଗ ଛୁଆଟି ପ୍ରତି କିପରି ବ୍ୟବହାର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରୁଛି ଓଡିଶା ପୋଲିସ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 25, 2019, 09:10 PM IST

