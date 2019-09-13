ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ମକାରେ ଥିବା ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଔଷଧୀୟ ଗୁଣ ବିଷୟରେ

ଆପଣ ମାନେ ପ୍ରାୟ ସମସ୍ତେ ମକା ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଖାଉଥିବେ । ତେବେ ଜାଣିଛନ୍ତି କି ମକାରେ କେତେ ଔଷଧୀୟ ଗୁଣ ରହିଛି ? ଏବଂ କେଉଁ ଉପାୟରେ ମକାକୁ ଖାଇଲେ ଆପଣ ପାଇପାରିବେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ରୋଗରୁ ରକ୍ଷା ? ତେବେ ମକାରେ ଥିବା ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଔଷଧୀୟ ଗୁଣ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଖବର । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.