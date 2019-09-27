close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ଆଠଗଡ଼ରେ ମାତିଲା ହର୍ପିସ

ନନ୍ଦନକାନନରେ ହାତୀଙ୍କ ହର୍ପିସ ରୋଗରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ପରେ ବାଙ୍କୀରେ ଜଙ୍ଗଲି ହାତୀ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସହ ଲଢେଇ କରୁଛି । ଜଙ୍ଗଲୀ ହାତୀଟି ହର୍ପିସ ରୋଗରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ସନ୍ଦେହ କରୁଛି ବନବିଭାଗ । ଏହି ଭୁତାଣୁ କିଭଳି ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଙ୍ଗଲି ହାତୀ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ନ ବ୍ୟାପିବ ସେନେଇ ସତର୍କ ରହିଛି ବନବିଭାଗ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 27, 2019, 09:30 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

UNGC में पीएम मोदी का महासंदेश, देखिए पूरा भाषण

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

LoC पर बड़ी आतंकी साजिश रच रहा है PAK, 3-4 हजार युवाओं को दी ट्रेनिंग, अलर्ट पर सुरक्षा एजेंसियां

LoC पर बड़ी आतंकी साजिश रच रहा है PAK, 3-4 हजार युवाओं को दी ट्रेनिंग, अलर्ट पर सुरक्षा एजेंसियां

VIDEO: LoC पर घुसपैठ कर रहे थे 5-6 पाकिस्तानी आतंकी, भारतीय सेना ने बरसाईं गोलियां, फिर

VIDEO: LoC पर घुसपैठ कर रहे थे 5-6 पाकिस्तानी आतंकी, भारतीय सेना ने बरसाईं गोलियां, फिर
अगले महीने 11 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक, अभी से कर लें जरूरी काम की प्लानिंग

अगले महीने 11 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक, अभी से कर लें जरूरी काम की प्लानिंग
पूनम पांडे का ऐसा पोस्ट देख लोगों ने कहा- &#039;इंस्टा ऐसे VIDEO की अनुमति कैसे देता है?&#039;

पूनम पांडे का ऐसा पोस्ट देख लोगों ने कहा- 'इंस्टा ऐसे VIDEO की अनुमति कैसे देता है?'
हमने जेहादी तैयार किए, वे आतंकी बन गए, पाकिस्‍तान में 50 आतंकी ग्रुप मौजूद: इमरान खान

हमने जेहादी तैयार किए, वे आतंकी बन गए, पाकिस्‍तान में 50 आतंकी ग्रुप मौजूद: इमरान खान
VIDEO: दिल्ली में बदमाशों ने बरपाया कहर, फिर एक शख्स को मारी गोलियां; सीसीटीवी में रिकॉर्ड

VIDEO: दिल्ली में बदमाशों ने बरपाया कहर, फिर एक शख्स को मारी गोलियां; सीसीटीवी में रिकॉर्ड
Dantewada By-Election Results: दंतेवाड़ा में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी देवती कर्मा जीतीं, CM ने दी बधाई

Dantewada By-Election Results: दंतेवाड़ा में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी देवती कर्मा जीतीं, CM ने दी बधाई

सभी बैंक के क्रेडिट कार्ड यूजर्स को झटका, 1 अक्टूबर बदल जाएगा यह नियम

सभी बैंक के क्रेडिट कार्ड यूजर्स को झटका, 1 अक्टूबर बदल जाएगा यह नियम
UNGA में भाषण खत्म करके निकल जाएंगे PM मोदी, नहीं सुनेंगे इमरान खान की स्पीच

UNGA में भाषण खत्म करके निकल जाएंगे PM मोदी, नहीं सुनेंगे इमरान खान की स्पीच

VIDEO: ना पाकिस्तान, ना कश्मीर PM मोदी ने जैसे ही कही यह बात, तालियों से गूंज उठा UNGA

VIDEO: ना पाकिस्तान, ना कश्मीर PM मोदी ने जैसे ही कही यह बात, तालियों से गूंज उठा UNGA