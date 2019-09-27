ଆଠଗଡ଼ରେ ମାତିଲା ହର୍ପିସ

ନନ୍ଦନକାନନରେ ହାତୀଙ୍କ ହର୍ପିସ ରୋଗରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ପରେ ବାଙ୍କୀରେ ଜଙ୍ଗଲି ହାତୀ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସହ ଲଢେଇ କରୁଛି । ଜଙ୍ଗଲୀ ହାତୀଟି ହର୍ପିସ ରୋଗରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ସନ୍ଦେହ କରୁଛି ବନବିଭାଗ । ଏହି ଭୁତାଣୁ କିଭଳି ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଙ୍ଗଲି ହାତୀ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ନ ବ୍ୟାପିବ ସେନେଇ ସତର୍କ ରହିଛି ବନବିଭାଗ ।