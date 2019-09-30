କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରେ ହରପିସ୍ ଆତଙ୍କ

ନନ୍ଦନକାନନ ପରେ କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରେ ହରପିସ୍ ରୋଗ ବ୍ୟାପିଥିବା ଆଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି । କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ରେଞ୍ଜର ଉପରିସୁମଠରୁ ଆସିଛି ହାତୀ ଛଟପଟ ହେଉଥିବା ଦୃଶ୍ୟ । ତେବେ ହାତୀର ଚିକିତ୍ସା ଜାରି ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ, ହାରପିସ ଭାଇରସ ଅଛି କି ନାହିଁ ତାହା ଜଣାପଡ଼ି ନାହିଁ ।