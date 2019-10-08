ହାଇ ବଜେଟ ରାମଲୀଳା

ସତ୍ୟଯୁଗରେ ଭଗବାନ ରାମ ରାବଣଙ୍କର ବିନାଶ କରିଥିଲେ । ଆଉ ଅସତ୍ୟ ଉପରେ ସତ୍ୟର ଜୟ ରଚିଥିଲେ । ସତ୍ୟଯୁଗର ସେବି କଥା କଳିଯୁଗରେ ବି ଜାରି ରହିଛି । କଳିଯୁଗରେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଉଥିବା ରାମଲୀଲାର ବଜେଟ ରହିଛି କୋଟିଏ ଟଙ୍କା । ଏଠାରେ ବଲିଉଡ଼, ଖେଳ ଓ ରାଜନୀତି ଷ୍ଟାର ମାନେ ବି ନଜର ଆସନ୍ତି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.