ସୋରରେ ହିନ୍ଦୁ ଓ ମୁସଲମାନଙ୍କ ମିଳିତ ଦୁର୍ଗା ପୂଜା

ମାଆ ଦୁର୍ଗାଙ୍କ ପୂଜାଅର୍ଚ୍ଚନା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଚଳଚଞ୍ଚଳ ହୋଇ ପଡିଛି ଗାଁ ଠୁ ସହର । ମା’ ଦୁର୍ଗା ସଂସାର ର ପାପକୁ ବିନାଶ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଧରା ପୃଷ୍ଠକୁ ଅବତିର୍ଣ୍ଣ କରିଥାନ୍ତି । ସୋର ବଡ଼ଖୁରୀ ପୂଜା କମିଟି ପକ୍ଷରୁ କରାଯାଉଥିବା ସାର୍ବଜନୀନ ଦୁର୍ଗା ପୂଜାକୁ ସରସ ସୁନ୍ଦର କରିବାକୁ ସମସ୍ତେ ଲାଗି ପଡିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଠାରେ ୧୪ବର୍ଷ ହେବ ମା’ ଦୁର୍ଗାଙ୍କ ପୂଜାର୍ଚ୍ଚନା କରାଯାଉଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha,

Oct 5, 2019, 08:40 AM IST

