ସୋରରେ ହିନ୍ଦୁ ଓ ମୁସଲମାନଙ୍କ ମିଳିତ ଦୁର୍ଗା ପୂଜା

ମାଆ ଦୁର୍ଗାଙ୍କ ପୂଜାଅର୍ଚ୍ଚନା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଚଳଚଞ୍ଚଳ ହୋଇ ପଡିଛି ଗାଁ ଠୁ ସହର । ମା' ଦୁର୍ଗା ସଂସାର ର ପାପକୁ ବିନାଶ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଧରା ପୃଷ୍ଠକୁ ଅବତିର୍ଣ୍ଣ କରିଥାନ୍ତି । ସୋର ବଡ଼ଖୁରୀ ପୂଜା କମିଟି ପକ୍ଷରୁ କରାଯାଉଥିବା ସାର୍ବଜନୀନ ଦୁର୍ଗା ପୂଜାକୁ ସରସ ସୁନ୍ଦର କରିବାକୁ ସମସ୍ତେ ଲାଗି ପଡିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଠାରେ ୧୪ବର୍ଷ ହେବ ମା' ଦୁର୍ଗାଙ୍କ ପୂଜାର୍ଚ୍ଚନା କରାଯାଉଛି ।