ସମଲିଙ୍ଗୀ ବିଦାରେ ପଡ଼ିଲା ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣଛେଦ, ଅନୁରୋଧ ମୋ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ବ୍ୟାପାରରେ କେହି ମୁଣ୍ଡ ପୁରାନ୍ତୁ ନାହିଁ

ଦୂତୀଙ୍କ ସମଲିଙ୍ଗୀ ବିଦାରେ ପଡ଼ିଲା ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣଛେଦ, ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ କଲେ ଅନୁରୋଧ । କହିଲେ ଦୟାକରି କେହି ମୋ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ଚାଲି ଚଲଣି ଉପରେ ମୁଣ୍ଡ ପୁରାନ୍ତୁ ନାହିଁ । ମୋତେ ଭଲ ଭାବରେ ଜଣା କିପରି ନିଆଯାଏ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି । ମୋତେ ମୋ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେବା ପାଇଁ ଛାଡ଼ି ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ । India’s fastest sprinter Dutee Chand announced she is in a same-sex relationship. Unapologetic about her same-sex relationship with a younger relative, India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. Dutee openly admit she is in same-sex relationship.

May 20, 2019, 10:20 PM IST

