Indiaରେ ଆଉ ଜଣେ Corona ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ

Corona Virus In India: Third Death Case Reported In India | ଭାରତରେ କୋରନା ନେଲା ତିନିଜଣଙ୍କ ମୁଣ୍ଡ Mumbai ରେ ଜଣେ ୬୪ ବର୍ଷିୟ ବୃଦ୍ଧଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି, ସେ କୋରୋନା ଭାଇରସରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇ ମୁମ୍ୱାଇର କସ୍ତୁରବା ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ଥିଲେ #ThirdCoronaDeathInIndia #CoronaDeathInIndia #CoronaDeathRaiseInIndia Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/zeeodisha Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ZeeOdisha/ Instagram: https://bit.ly/2Spkh2U Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZeeOdisha About Our Channel:ZEEOdisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affair

Mar 17, 2020, 01:40 PM IST

Latest Videos

कोरोना से पूरी दुनिया के बाजारों में मचा हाहाकार, अमेरिका और एशिया में इतने प्रतिशत की गिरावट

नक्सलियों की साजिश नाकाम , पांच किलो का सिलेंडर बम बरामद
कोरोना का डर नहीं हुआ खत्म की डराने लगा है चमकी बुखार, SKMCH ने किया तैयारी का दावा

डांस करते-करते नेहा कक्कड़ से साथ खड़े शख्स को मारा तमाचा, VIDEO देख हो जाएंगे हैरान

କୋରୋନା ଯୋଗୁଁ ବଢୁଛି ଛାଡ଼ପତ୍ର

चाची से गैंगरेप के बाद अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर करता था ब्लैकमेल, सभी आरोपी चढ़े पुलिस के हत्थे

SC में बोम्मई केस का हवाला दे BJP ने की बहुमत परीक्षण की मांग, जानिए याचिका में क्या है पेच

PM मोदी ने की कोरोना से बचाव कर रहे सभी लोगों की तारीफ करते हुए यह कहा

