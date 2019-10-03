ଭାରତ ଏକ ହିନ୍ଦୁ ରାଷ୍ଚ୍ର, ମୋହନ ଭାଗବତ

ସେପଟେ ଭାରତକୁ ହିନ୍ଦୁ ରାଷ୍ଚ୍ର ବୋଲି ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି RSS ମୁଖ୍ୟ ମୋହନ ଭାଗବତ । ସତ୍ୟ ଯେତେ କଠୋର ହେଲେ ବି ତାକୁ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବାକୁ ହେବ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଏକ ପୁସ୍ତକ ଉନ୍ମୋଚନ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ହିନ୍ଦୁତ୍ୱ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ମତ ରଖିଥିଲେ ଭାଗବତ ।