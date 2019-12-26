Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ହିନ୍ଦୁସ୍ତାନର 'ତ୍ରିଶୁଳ' ଶକ୍ତି...

ଫଲୋକରନ୍ତୁ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଟୁଇଟର, ହେଲୋ, ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମ, ଲାଇକ କରନ୍ତୁ ଫେସବୁକ୍, ସବସ୍କ୍ରାଇବ କରନ୍ତୁ ୟୁ-ଟ୍ୟୁବ୍ ଓ ଅଧିକ ଖବର ପାଇଁ ଲଗ ଇନ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ www.zeeodisha.tv, ଏଣିକି ଖବର ପାଇବା ଅତି ସହଜ । ଘରେ ହେଉ ଅବା ବାହାରେ, ଯେଉଁଠି ମଧ୍ୟ ମୋବାଇଲରେ ପାଇ ପାରିବେ ଆମ ଖବର, ଖାଲି ଖବର ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ସଠିକ୍ ଖବର । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Dec 26, 2019, 11:40 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

हमने विकास के कई एजेंडा तैयार किए हैं..- अशोक गहलोत

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

PM मोदी से ट्विटर यूजर ने कहा- आपकी इस तस्वीर पर बनेंगे मीम तो उन्‍होंने दिया ये मजेदार जवाब

PM मोदी से ट्विटर यूजर ने कहा- आपकी इस तस्वीर पर बनेंगे मीम तो उन्‍होंने दिया ये मजेदार जवाब
न्यासा पार्लर से लौटकर रोने लगीं, अजय देवगन का गुस्सा फूटा तो खूब सुनाया

न्यासा पार्लर से लौटकर रोने लगीं, अजय देवगन का गुस्सा फूटा तो खूब सुनाया
तिरुमाला मंदिर में दर्शन करने के लिए पहुंचे मुस्लिम श्रद्धालु, कहा- हमें अल्लाह ने...

तिरुमाला मंदिर में दर्शन करने के लिए पहुंचे मुस्लिम श्रद्धालु, कहा- हमें अल्लाह ने...
भरतपुरः देश सेवा में पति की मौत, 17 दिन में विधवा हुई पत्नी ने दिया कांधा

भरतपुरः देश सेवा में पति की मौत, 17 दिन में विधवा हुई पत्नी ने दिया कांधा
राजस्थान में तीन चरणों में होंगे सरपंच, वार्ड पंच के चुनाव, आचार संहिता लागू

राजस्थान में तीन चरणों में होंगे सरपंच, वार्ड पंच के चुनाव, आचार संहिता लागू

जानिए ठंड की वजह से उत्तर प्रदेश के किन-किन जिलों में स्कूल रहेंगे बंद

जानिए ठंड की वजह से उत्तर प्रदेश के किन-किन जिलों में स्कूल रहेंगे बंद
नेतन्याहू के कार्यक्रम स्थल के पास हमले की गुस्ताखी, गाजा पर कहर बनकर टूटा इजराइल

नेतन्याहू के कार्यक्रम स्थल के पास हमले की गुस्ताखी, गाजा पर कहर बनकर टूटा इजराइल
22 साल बाद पड़ी है दिल्ली में ऐसी सर्दी, जानें कैसा होगा अगले पांच दिनों का तापमान

22 साल बाद पड़ी है दिल्ली में ऐसी सर्दी, जानें कैसा होगा अगले पांच दिनों का तापमान
कजाकिस्तान: अलमाटी में यात्री विमान क्रैश, 100 लोग थे सवार, कम से कम 14 लोगों की मौत

कजाकिस्तान: अलमाटी में यात्री विमान क्रैश, 100 लोग थे सवार, कम से कम 14 लोगों की मौत
फ्रेट कॉरिडोर पर सुपर फास्ट ट्रेन की स्पीड से दौड़ी मालगाड़ी, अब बदलेगी भारतीय रेलवे की तस्वीर

फ्रेट कॉरिडोर पर सुपर फास्ट ट्रेन की स्पीड से दौड़ी मालगाड़ी, अब बदलेगी भारतीय रेलवे की तस्वीर