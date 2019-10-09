ଧାନ ନଷ୍ଟ କରୁଛି ମାଟିଆଗୁଣ୍ଡି ପୋକ

ଭଳି ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ବେଲଟିକିରି ଗାଁର ଧାନଜମି ପାଇଁ କାଳ ହୋଇଛି ମାଟିଆପୋକ । ଏହି ପୋକ ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ଏକର ଏକର ଧାନଫସଲ ନଷ୍ଟ ହେବାକୁ ବସିଲାଣି । ଧାନ ଫସଲ ଥୋଡ ବାହାରିବା ସମୟରେ ଏହି ରୋଗ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ କରିଥିବାରୁ ଅମଳ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହେବାର ଅଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି ।