ଧାନ ନଷ୍ଟ କରୁଛି ମାଟିଆଗୁଣ୍ଡି ପୋକ

ଭଳି ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ବେଲଟିକିରି ଗାଁର ଧାନଜମି ପାଇଁ କାଳ ହୋଇଛି ମାଟିଆପୋକ । ଏହି ପୋକ ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ଏକର ଏକର ଧାନଫସଲ ନଷ୍ଟ ହେବାକୁ ବସିଲାଣି । ଧାନ ଫସଲ ଥୋଡ ବାହାରିବା ସମୟରେ ଏହି ରୋଗ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ କରିଥିବାରୁ ଅମଳ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହେବାର ଅଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି ।

Oct 9, 2019, 10:40 AM IST

ବିଷକନ୍ୟା ! ଜଗତସିଂହପୁରର ଧୋକାଦିଆ ପ୍ରେମିକା

ବିଷକନ୍ୟା ! ଜଗତସିଂହପୁରର ଧୋକାଦିଆ ପ୍ରେମିକା
