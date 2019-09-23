close

ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବେଳାଭୂମି ସଫେଇ ଦିବସ

ପରିବେଶ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା..ପରିବେଶ ସୁସ୍ଥ ରହିଲେ ଜନ ଜୀବନ ସୁସ୍ଥ ରହିବ । ଏ ନେଇ ପୁରୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ୱରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ମେଗା ସଫେଇ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ । ଅସ୍ତରଙ୍ଗ ଠାରୁ ସାତପଡ଼ା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୧୪୦ କି.ମି ପରିବ୍ୟାପ୍ତ ବେଳାଭୂମିକୁ ସଫେଇ କରାଯାଇଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 23, 2019, 01:40 PM IST

ରାକ୍ଷୀ ପାଇ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଚିଠି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି

