ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଭାର ସମ୍ଭାଳିବେ ଆଇପିଏସ ଅଭୟ...

#Odisha #DGP #IPSAbhay ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ଭାବେ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଗ୍ରହଣ କଲେ ଆଇପିଏସ ଅଭୟ । ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦରୁ ଫେରି ନୂଆ ଡିଜିପି ଭାବେ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି । କଟକ ପୋଲିସ ମୁଖ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ନୂତନ ଡିଜିପି ଅଭୟଙ୍କୁ ଗାର୍ଡ ଅଫ୍ ଅନର ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନେବା ପରେ 5Tକୁ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ଅଭୟ ।