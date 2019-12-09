Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଭାର ସମ୍ଭାଳିବେ ଆଇପିଏସ ଅଭୟ...

#Odisha #DGP #IPSAbhay ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ଭାବେ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଗ୍ରହଣ କଲେ ଆଇପିଏସ ଅଭୟ । ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦରୁ ଫେରି ନୂଆ ଡିଜିପି ଭାବେ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି । କଟକ ପୋଲିସ ମୁଖ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ନୂତନ ଡିଜିପି ଅଭୟଙ୍କୁ ଗାର୍ଡ ଅଫ୍ ଅନର ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନେବା ପରେ 5Tକୁ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ଅଭୟ ।

Dec 9, 2019, 05:50 PM IST

