ଚାଲିଛି ବେଧଡକ ଗଛ କଟା

ରାସ୍ତା ପ୍ରଶସ୍ତିକରଣ ପାଇଁ ବେଧଡକ ଭାବେ ୧୧୦୦ ଗଛ କାଟିବା ପାଇଁ ନିଷ୍ପତି ନେଇଛି ସୁବର୍ଣ୍ଣପୁର ବନ ବିଭାଗ । ୮ ବର୍ଷ ତଳେ ବନବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଲଗାଯାଇଥିବା ଗଛ ଗୁଡିକ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ କଟାଯାଉଥିବାରୁ ଅସନ୍ତୋଷ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ବୁଦ୍ଧିଜୀବି ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକେ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.