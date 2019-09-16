ବନ୍ୟା ଉଜାଡିଦେଲା ଚାଷ, ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ଚାଷୀ

ଲଗାଣ ବର୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ଉପୁଜିଥିବା ବନ୍ୟା ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲା କୁଜଙ୍ଗ ବ୍ଲକ ଜିଲାନାସୀ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଯାଇଛି ମେରୁଦଣ୍ଡ । ବନ୍ୟା ଉଜାଡି ଦେଇ ଯାଇଛି ଏକର ଏକର ଧାନ ଓ ପନିପରିବା ଚାଷ । ଋଣ କରି ଚାଷ କରିଥିବା ଚାଷୀକୂଳ ଏବେ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ।