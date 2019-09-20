close

ପୂଜାରେ ଫ୍ୟାଶନ୍

#Jankari #Janibajaruri ପୂଜାରେ କ'ଣ ରହିବ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଆଉଟଫିଟ୍ ? ଟ୍ରାଡିସନାଲ ନା ମଡ଼ର୍ଣ୍ଣ ? ଗାଉନ, ଶାଢୀ, ସାଲୱାର୍ ସୁଟର କ'ଣ ରହିଛି ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡ ? ପୂଜାରେ ନିଜକୁ ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ Best Look ଗାଉନକୁ ପସନ୍ଦ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ଯୁବପିଢୀ ସେପଟେ ଶାଢିର ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡରେ ଆସିଛି change ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ପସନ୍ଦ ବଦଳିଛି Gorgeous ବଦଳରେ Handloom, ସିଲ୍କର ରହିଛି ଚାହିଦା

Sep 20, 2019, 12:30 AM IST

ସୁପର ଫାଷ୍ଟ ଖବର

