ଭଦ୍ରକରେ କାଳିଶୀ ଯାତ୍ରା

ଭଦ୍ରକ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଧାମନଗର ଶ୍ୟାମପୁରରେ ପାଳିତ ହେଉଛଇ ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ କାଳିଶୀ ଯାତ୍ରା । ଏହି ପରମ୍ପରା ଶହଶହ ବର୍ଷର ପୁରୁଣା । ପ୍ରତି ବର୍ଷ ଭଳି ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଦଶହରା ଅବସରରେ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହୋଇଛି ଭଦ୍ରକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ନିଆରା ପର୍ବ କାଳିଶୀ ଯାତ୍ରା । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.