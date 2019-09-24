ଆକ୍ସନ ମୋଡରେ କନ୍ଧମାଳ ପୋଲିସ

କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି-ବହୁ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ଜୁନାଗଡ ଗଣ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲା । ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମର ଶିକାର ଏଏନଏମ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ମାଇନା କରାଇଲା ପୋଲିସ । ଘଟଣାର ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଆଜି ଜୁନାଗଡ ଆସୁଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ମହିଳା କମିଶନର ମିନତୀ ବେହେରା ।