କାରଗିଲ୍ ଖଳନାୟକର କ୍ଲାଇମାକ୍ସ !

ସେ କେବେ ଥିଲା ପାକିସ୍ତାନର ଭାଗ୍ୟ ବିଧାତା, ନିଜକୁ ସଇତାନଙ୍କ ଗୁରୁ ମାନୁଥିଲା । ରକ୍ତର ହୋଲି ଖେଳୁଥିଲା, ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କୁ ଘୃଣା କରୁଥିଲା ।କାରଗିଲରେ ବୁହାଇଥିଲା ରକ୍ତର ନଦୀ, କିନ୍ତୁ ଏବେ ତା ପାପର ଘଡ଼ି ଭରିଯାଉଛି । ମୁଶାରଫ ଚଢ଼ିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଫାଶୀ, କ'ଣ ଏ କାରଗିଲ୍ ଖଳନାୟକର କ୍ଲାଇମାକ୍ସ । ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଘଟଣା ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଥରେ ଦେଖିନିଅନ୍ତୁ ବିଶେଷ ଖବରର ଏହି ରିପୋର୍ଟ... ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over

Dec 19, 2019, 12:30 AM IST

