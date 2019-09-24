ପଟ୍ଟାମୁଣ୍ଡାଇ ଥାନାରେ ହାଜତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ

ପଟ୍ଟାମୁଣ୍ଡାଇ ଥାନାରେ ଘଟିଥିଲା ହାଜତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ।ଏହି ହାଜତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁକୁ ନେଇ ଥାନା ଆଗରେ ଦେଖା ଦେଇଥିଲା ପ୍ରବଳ ଉତ୍ତେଜନା । ଟାୟାର ଜାଳି ଥାନା ସମ୍ମୁଖରେ ରାସ୍ତାରୋକ ସହ ଧାରଣା ଦେଇଥିଲେ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ଲୋକ । ଘଟଣା ଏତେ ଉତ୍ତେଜନାପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହୋଇ ପଡ଼ିଥିଲା ଯେ, ଖୋଦ୍ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳଙ୍କୁ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ବୁଝାସୁଝା କରିବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିଥିଲା ।