ଅବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଘେରରେ କୋରାପୁଟ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ବିଶ୍ୱ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ

ଭାଇସ ଚାନସେଲର୍ ପଦବୀ ସମେତ ଏଠି ପ୍ରଫେସରଙ୍କ ମରୁଡ଼ି ଲାଗି ରହିଛି । ଏପରିକି ପ୍ରାଶାସନିକ ଭବନ ମଧ୍ୟ ନିର୍ମାଣ ହୋଇ ପାରି ନାହିଁ । କେତେବେଳେ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ଭିତରେ ତ କେତେବେଳେ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ବାହାରେ ଏବଂ ଆଉ କେତେବେଳେ ଛାତ୍ରାବାସର ଅବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ନେଇ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ମାନେ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।