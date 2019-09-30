ଶ୍ରମିକ ପେଟରେ ନାତ

ବେଆଇନ ପଥର ଖାଦାନ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରାଶାସନିକ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବଳି ପଡୁଛନ୍ତି ଗରିବ ଜନତା । ଦୀର୍ଘ ଦିନ ଧରି ବେଆଇନ ଭାବେ ପଥର ଖାଦାନ ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ଏଥିରେ ରୋକ୍ ଲାଗିଛି । ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ୧୪୪ ଧାରା ଲାଗୁ ହେବା ପରେ ସେଠାରେ କାମ କରୁଥିବା ଶହଶହ ଶ୍ରମିକ ଏବେ ଉପାସରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.