close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ବେଶ୍ ଆଡ଼ମ୍ୱର ସହ ସମାପ୍ତ ହେଲା ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ସୁନାବେଶ

ପୁରୀରେ ସୁନାବେଶରେ ଲକ୍ଷାଧିକ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କୁ ଦର୍ଶନ ଦେଲେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ । ସୁନାବେଶ ସମୟରେ କିପରି ରହିଥିଲା ପରିବେଶ ଓ କିପରି ଭଗବାନ ଓ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଭାବର ହେଉଥିଲା ଆଦାନ ପ୍ରଦାନ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. #Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/zeeodisha To Subscribe our YouTube channel click Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZeeKalinga Zee Odisha Social Media Handles: Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ZeeOdisha/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zeekalinga_... Twitter: https://twi

Jul 13, 2019, 11:40 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

ପୁରୀରୁ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ସୁନାବେଶ

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

World Cup 2019: धोनी को रनआउट करने वाले गप्टिल ने कहा, ‘मैं इस समय बहुत परेशान हूं’

World Cup 2019: धोनी को रनआउट करने वाले गप्टिल ने कहा, ‘मैं इस समय बहुत परेशान हूं’
World Cup Final: जिमी नीशाम की भारतीय फैंस से अपील, अपने टिकट बेच दीजिए, पैसों की चिंता...

World Cup Final: जिमी नीशाम की भारतीय फैंस से अपील, अपने टिकट बेच दीजिए, पैसों की चिंता...

एक्टिंग छोड़ने के 13 दिन बाद जायरा वसीम ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, बोलीं- &#039;अपनी आत्मा को अकेला मत छोड़ो&#039;

एक्टिंग छोड़ने के 13 दिन बाद जायरा वसीम ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, बोलीं- 'अपनी आत्मा को अकेला मत छोड़ो'
एबी डिविलियर्स के सपोर्ट में उतरे कोहली, &#039;मेरे भाई! आप मेरी नजर में सबसे ईमानदार&#039;

एबी डिविलियर्स के सपोर्ट में उतरे कोहली, 'मेरे भाई! आप मेरी नजर में सबसे ईमानदार'
VIDEO: रोहित शर्मा टीम को छोड़कर मुंबई लौटे, चेहरे पर साफ नजर आई उदासी

VIDEO: रोहित शर्मा टीम को छोड़कर मुंबई लौटे, चेहरे पर साफ नजर आई उदासी
WWE स्टार जॉन सीना ने शेयर किया MEME, शिल्पा शेट्टी ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

WWE स्टार जॉन सीना ने शेयर किया MEME, शिल्पा शेट्टी ने ऐसे दिया जवाब
क्या धोनी के रन आउट होने पर रोने लगा था ये फोटोग्राफर, जानिए इस वायरल फोटो की सच्चाई

क्या धोनी के रन आउट होने पर रोने लगा था ये फोटोग्राफर, जानिए इस वायरल फोटो की सच्चाई
क्या आप जानते हैं डेबिट कार्ड के पीछे लिखे CVV नंबर का मतलब, ये हैं इसके फायदे

क्या आप जानते हैं डेबिट कार्ड के पीछे लिखे CVV नंबर का मतलब, ये हैं इसके फायदे
SBI के करोड़ों ग्राहकों के लिए काम की खबर, 1 अगस्त से फ्री में मिलेगी यह सर्विस

SBI के करोड़ों ग्राहकों के लिए काम की खबर, 1 अगस्त से फ्री में मिलेगी यह सर्विस
हार के बाद कप्तान बदलने की मांग, इस दिग्गज ने कहा- रोहित शर्मा को सौंपी जाए कमान

हार के बाद कप्तान बदलने की मांग, इस दिग्गज ने कहा- रोहित शर्मा को सौंपी जाए कमान