ସାଧାରଣ ଜନତା କଲେ କିଳା, ସେମାନେ କଲେ...

ନିୟମ ପ୍ରଣୟନ କଲେ ଓ ଶେଷରେ ନିଜେ ହିଁ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଲେ, ଏଭଳି କିଛି ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ସାଧାରଣ ଜନତାଙ୍କୁ ପଲିଥିନ ମନା, ହେଲେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ, ବିଧାୟକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସବୁକିଛି ମାଫ୍ । ସେମାନେ ଖୁଲମଖୁଲା ବ୍ୟବହାର କରୁଛନ୍ତି ପଲିଥିନ, ପଚାରିଲେ ହସି ହସି ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି ଉତ୍ତର । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Jul 19, 2019, 05:30 PM IST

