Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

କଟକ ସହରରେ ଅଘଟଣ, ପ୍ରେମରେ ବିଫଳ ପ୍ରେମିକର ଆଗକୁ ଡେଇଁ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା...

କଟକ ସହରରେ ଅଘଟଣ, ପ୍ରେମରେ ବିଫଳ ପ୍ରେମିକର ଆଗକୁ ଡେଇଁ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା... ଫଲୋକରନ୍ତୁ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଟୁଇଟର, ହେଲୋ, ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମ, ଲାଇକ କରନ୍ତୁ ଫେସବୁକ୍, ସବସ୍କ୍ରାଇବ କରନ୍ତୁ ୟୁ-ଟ୍ୟୁବ୍ ଓ ଅଧିକ ଖବର ପାଇଁ ଲଗ ଇନ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ www.zeeodisha.tv, ଏଣିକି ଖବର ପାଇବା ଅତି ସହଜ । ଘରେ ହେଉ ଅବା ବାହାରେ, ଯେଉଁଠି ମଧ୍ୟ ମୋବାଇଲରେ ପାଇ ପାରିବେ ଆମ ଖବର, ଖାଲି ଖବର ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ସଠିକ୍ ଖବର । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from

Jan 11, 2020, 02:20 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

नकल में भी फेल... पाक के नकलची इमरान

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

ऋतिक रोशन की मां ने शेयर की ब्रेन सर्जरी वाली PHOTOS, फैंस बोले- &#039;असली शेर&#039;

ऋतिक रोशन की मां ने शेयर की ब्रेन सर्जरी वाली PHOTOS, फैंस बोले- 'असली शेर'
JNU हिंसा: 9 नकाबपोशों की पहचान, दिल्ली पुलिस ने तस्वीरों के साथ जारी की लिस्ट

JNU हिंसा: 9 नकाबपोशों की पहचान, दिल्ली पुलिस ने तस्वीरों के साथ जारी की लिस्ट
IND vs AUS: मार्क वॉ बोले, कहर ढाएगा वनडे में डेब्यू करने वाला यह प्लेयर

IND vs AUS: मार्क वॉ बोले, कहर ढाएगा वनडे में डेब्यू करने वाला यह प्लेयर
Box Office Collection: &#039;तानाजी&#039; ने पहले दिन &#039;छपाक&#039; को चटाई धूल, इतने करोड़ से पछाड़ा!

Box Office Collection: 'तानाजी' ने पहले दिन 'छपाक' को चटाई धूल, इतने करोड़ से पछाड़ा!
ऑनलाइन LEAK हुई दीपिका पादुकोण की &#039;छपाक&#039;, मेकर्स को लग सकता है करोड़ों का चूना!

ऑनलाइन LEAK हुई दीपिका पादुकोण की 'छपाक', मेकर्स को लग सकता है करोड़ों का चूना!
आइशी घोष &#039;सच&#039; कुबूल लें वही बेहतर, राज खोलने के लिए ये 9 तस्वीरें हैं काफी

आइशी घोष 'सच' कुबूल लें वही बेहतर, राज खोलने के लिए ये 9 तस्वीरें हैं काफी

&#039;छपाक&#039; की खराब ओपनिंग से टूटा दीपिका पादुकोण का दिल! उठाया बड़ा कदम

'छपाक' की खराब ओपनिंग से टूटा दीपिका पादुकोण का दिल! उठाया बड़ा कदम
ईरान ने माना, &#039;गलती&#039; से मार गिराया था यूक्रेन का यात्री विमान, सभी से मांगी माफी

ईरान ने माना, 'गलती' से मार गिराया था यूक्रेन का यात्री विमान, सभी से मांगी माफी
नए आर्मी चीफ नरवणे का बड़ा बयान, &#039;सरकार का आदेश मिलेगा तो PoK पर कार्रवाई करेंगे&#039;

नए आर्मी चीफ नरवणे का बड़ा बयान, 'सरकार का आदेश मिलेगा तो PoK पर कार्रवाई करेंगे'
निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी का मामला, अब इस NGO ने सरकार से कर डाली ये बड़ी मांग

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी का मामला, अब इस NGO ने सरकार से कर डाली ये बड़ी मांग