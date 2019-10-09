ଦୁର୍ଗା ପୂଜାରେ ପୂଜା ପାଉଛନ୍ତି ନୀଳ ସରସ୍ଵତୀ

ଭଦ୍ରକ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଗୋବିନ୍ଦପୁର ଗାଁରେ ପୂଜା ପାଉଛନ୍ତି ନୀଳ ସରସ୍ଵତୀ । ଏହି ଗାଁର ଲୋକେ ସରସ୍ଵତୀଙ୍କୁ ଦେବୀ ଦୁର୍ଗାଙ୍କ ମୂଳରୂପ ଭାବେ ମାନନ୍ତି । ମହିଷାସୁର ପ୍ରକୋପରେ ଅତିଷ୍ଠ ହୋଇ ତ୍ରିଦେବ ମାଆଁଙ୍କ ଆବାହନ କରିଥିଲେ । ସେତେବେଳେ ମାଆ ସରସ୍ଵତୀ ନୀଳ ବର୍ଣ୍ଣା ଥିଲେ । ଆଉ ନୀଳସରସ୍ବତୀ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ମାଁ ଦୂର୍ଗାଙ୍କ ଆଦିରୂପ ବୋଲି ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ରହିଛି ।