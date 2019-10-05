କଟକରେ ମହାସପ୍ତମୀ ପୂଜା

ଆଜି ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପରେ ମା ଦୁର୍ଗାଙ୍କ ମହାସପ୍ତମୀ ପୂଜା କରାଯାଉଛି। ପୂଜା ଓ ପାର୍ବଣର ମାହୋଲକୁ ଆହୁରି ଆକର୍ଷଣ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରତିବର୍ଷ ଭଳି ଏଥର ମଧ୍ୟ ରାଜଧାନୀର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପରେ ସୁସଜ୍ଜିତ ସୁଉଚ୍ଚ ତୋରଣ ସହ ବିଭିନ୍ନ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମର ଆୟୋଜନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜିର ସପ୍ତମୀରେ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ନୀତିକାନ୍ତିରେ ମା'ଙ୍କ ପୂଜା ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯିବ ।