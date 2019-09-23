ଜନ୍ମ ପରେ ଦିବ୍ୟାଙ୍ଗ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଶିଶୁ

ସରକାର ଶିଶୁ ତଥା ଗର୍ଭବତୀ ମାଙ୍କୁ ପୁଷ୍ଟିକର ଖାଦ୍ୟ ଯୋଗାଇ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ନାନା ଯୋଜନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ହେଲେ ଏହି ଯୋଜନା କେତେ ଦୂର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରୀ ହେଉଛି ତାହା କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଧର୍ମଗଡ ବ୍ଲକ ଭାଲୁଚୁଆ ଗାଁରେ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ଜଣା ପଡୁଛି । ଏହି ଗାଁର ଜନ୍ମ ହେଉଥିବା ଶିଶୁ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ରୋଗରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । କିଛି ଦିନ ପରେ ଦିବ୍ୟାଙ୍ଗ ହେଉଯାଉଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳୁଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India