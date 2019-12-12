ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସାହିତ୍ୟର ଅନ୍ୟତମ ମହାନାୟକ ମନୋଜ ଦାସ...

#KhbarDiary #VishnuSharma #ManojDas #Odisha ମନୋଜ ଦାସ- ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସାହିତ୍ୟର ବିଷ୍ଣୁଶର୍ମା ଭାବେ ପରିଚିତ, ସେ ଓଡିଆ ଓ ଇଂରାଜୀ ଭାଷାର ଜଣେ ଗାଳ୍ପିକ ଓ ଔପନ୍ୟାସିକ । ତାଙ୍କ ଲିଖିତ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପୁସ୍ତକକୁ ସଂଗ୍ରୃହିତ କରି ଅନୁରାଗୀ ମାନେ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛନ୍ତି “ସୁସାହିତ୍ୟମ୍” । ଏହି ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଖବର ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ରିପୋର୍ଟ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also