ସହିଦଙ୍କୁ ସଲାମ୍ ଦେଇ ଶେଷ ବିଦାୟ ଦେଲା ତାଙ୍କ ଜନ୍ମ ମାଟି ଓ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ।

Martyred Odia jawan Accorded Guard Of Honour In His Nativi Place ପଞ୍ଚଭୂତରେ ଲୀନ ହେଲେ ସହିଦ୍ ଅଜିତ୍ ସାହୁଙ୍କ ପାର୍ଥିବ ଶରୀର । ସହିଦଙ୍କୁ ସଲାମ୍ ଦେଇ ଶେଷ ବିଦାୟ ଦେଲା ସାରା ଓଡ଼ିଶା । କୋହଭରା କଣ୍ଠରେ ବାପା କହିଲେ ବୀର ପୁଅ ପାଇଁ ମୁଁ ଗର୍ବିତ ।