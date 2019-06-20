close

ସହିଦଙ୍କୁ ସଲାମ୍ ଦେଇ ଶେଷ ବିଦାୟ ଦେଲା ତାଙ୍କ ଜନ୍ମ ମାଟି ଓ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ।

Martyred Odia jawan Accorded Guard Of Honour In His Nativi Place ପଞ୍ଚଭୂତରେ ଲୀନ ହେଲେ ସହିଦ୍ ଅଜିତ୍ ସାହୁଙ୍କ ପାର୍ଥିବ ଶରୀର । ସହିଦଙ୍କୁ ସଲାମ୍ ଦେଇ ଶେଷ ବିଦାୟ ଦେଲା ସାରା ଓଡ଼ିଶା । କୋହଭରା କଣ୍ଠରେ ବାପା କହିଲେ ବୀର ପୁଅ ପାଇଁ ମୁଁ ଗର୍ବିତ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. #Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/zeeodisha To Subscribe our YouTube channel click Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZeeKalinga Zee Odisha Social Media Handles: Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ZeeOdisha/ Instagram: https

Jun 20, 2019, 09:20 PM IST

