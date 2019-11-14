ଆଧୁନିକ ସ୍ୱରର ଶିଳ୍ପୀ ମାୟାଧାର...

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷା, ସାହିତ୍ୟ କଥା ଉଠିଲେ ତାଙ୍କରି ନାଁ ଆପେ ଆପେ ଚାଲିଆସେ । ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସାହିତ୍ୟ ପ୍ରତି ଜଣେ ସାହିତ୍ୟିକ ହିସାବରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଯେତିକି ଅବଦାନ, ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷାରେ ଜଣେ ଭାଷାବିତ୍ ଭାବେ ସେ ସେତିକି ସଂଶ୍ଲିଷ୍ଟ ଥିଲେ । ବିଂଶ ଶତାବ୍ଦୀର ପ୍ରଥମ ଭାଗରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ କାବ୍ୟ ଜଗତରେ ଯେଉଁ ନିବିଡ଼ ପ୍ରଣୟଧର୍ମୀ ଆଧୁନିକ ସ୍ୱରର ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା, ତାର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଶିଳ୍ପୀ ଥିଲେ ମାୟାଧର ମାନସିଂହ ।