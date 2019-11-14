close

Zee Odisha News
ଆଧୁନିକ ସ୍ୱରର ଶିଳ୍ପୀ ମାୟାଧାର...

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷା, ସାହିତ୍ୟ କଥା ଉଠିଲେ ତାଙ୍କରି ନାଁ ଆପେ ଆପେ ଚାଲିଆସେ । ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସାହିତ୍ୟ ପ୍ରତି ଜଣେ ସାହିତ୍ୟିକ ହିସାବରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଯେତିକି ଅବଦାନ, ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷାରେ ଜଣେ ଭାଷାବିତ୍ ଭାବେ ସେ ସେତିକି ସଂଶ୍ଲିଷ୍ଟ ଥିଲେ । ବିଂଶ ଶତାବ୍ଦୀର ପ୍ରଥମ ଭାଗରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ କାବ୍ୟ ଜଗତରେ ଯେଉଁ ନିବିଡ଼ ପ୍ରଣୟଧର୍ମୀ ଆଧୁନିକ ସ୍ୱରର ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା, ତାର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଶିଳ୍ପୀ ଥିଲେ ମାୟାଧର ମାନସିଂହ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all ov

Nov 14, 2019, 12:40 AM IST

