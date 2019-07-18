ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମାନଙ୍କ ଅନୁପସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ନେଇ ଗୃହରେ ବିରୋଧୀଙ୍କ ହଙ୍ଗାମା ।

କାହିଁକି ଚଳାଉଛ ବିଧାନସଭା, ବନ୍ଦ କରି ଦିଅ । କେବଳ ପାଟକୁରା ଦରକାର, ଆଉ କଛି ନୁହେଁ କହି ଗର୍ଜିଲେ ତାରା ବାହିନୀପତି । ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା କହିଲେ, ବିଜୁ ବାବୁଙ୍କୁ ଆଦର୍ଶ କହୁଥିବା ବିଜେଡି କେବେ ଏଭଳି କରିବା କଥା ନୁହେଁ । ଏମାନେ ବିଜୁ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ । ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମାନଙ୍କ ଅନୁପସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ନେଇ ଗୃହରେ ବିରୋଧୀଙ୍କ ହଙ୍ଗାମା ।