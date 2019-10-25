close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ସାଧନାରେ ଏକ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଚୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛନ୍ତି ୧୧ବର୍ଷୀୟ ଅଙ୍କିତା

ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ସାଧନାରେ ଏକ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଚୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛନ୍ତି, କଣ୍ଠରେ ବିଜେ ମାଆ ସରସ୍ୱତୀ । ମା'ଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଅନୁପ୍ରାଣିତ ହୋଇ ୪ ବର୍ଷରେ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଶିକ୍ଷା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏବେ ୧୧ବର୍ଷ ବୟସରେ ଘଟଗାଁର ଅଙ୍କିତା ନିଜ କଣ୍ଠ ସ୍ୱରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ମନ୍ତ୍ର ମୁଗ୍ଧ... ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Oct 25, 2019, 08:00 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

ताल ठोक के: हरियाणा के विधायक गोपाल कांडा के समर्थन को स्वीकार करने के लिए कांग्रेस ने भाजपा को लताड़ा

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव 2019: इधर-उधर ना जाएं, जानें सभी 288 सीटों का रिजल्ट

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव 2019: इधर-उधर ना जाएं, जानें सभी 288 सीटों का रिजल्ट
गुजरात: कांग्रेस छोड़कर बीजेपी में आए अल्पेश ठाकोर चुनाव हारे, ट्विटर पर हुए ट्रोल

गुजरात: कांग्रेस छोड़कर बीजेपी में आए अल्पेश ठाकोर चुनाव हारे, ट्विटर पर हुए ट्रोल
हरियाणा LIVE: बीजेपी नेता अनिल जैन का दावा, &#039;8 निर्दलीय विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन&#039;

हरियाणा LIVE: बीजेपी नेता अनिल जैन का दावा, '8 निर्दलीय विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन'
अमित शाह से मिले JJP नेता दुष्‍यंत चौटाला, बीजेपी सरकार में मिल सकता है बड़ा पद

अमित शाह से मिले JJP नेता दुष्‍यंत चौटाला, बीजेपी सरकार में मिल सकता है बड़ा पद
राशिफल 25 अक्टूबर: धनतेरस के दिन आज इन 7 राशिवालों पर होगी धनवर्षा

राशिफल 25 अक्टूबर: धनतेरस के दिन आज इन 7 राशिवालों पर होगी धनवर्षा
हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव रिजल्ट 2019: यहां देखें सभी 90 सीटों पर कौन जीता

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव रिजल्ट 2019: यहां देखें सभी 90 सीटों पर कौन जीता
राज्यपाल से आज मुलाकात करेंगे मनोहर लाल खट्टर, शाम तक ले सकते हैं सीएम पद की शपथ

राज्यपाल से आज मुलाकात करेंगे मनोहर लाल खट्टर, शाम तक ले सकते हैं सीएम पद की शपथ

ऐसे कराएं Aadhaar में नाम और जन्मतिथि में अपडेट, UIDAI ने किया नियमों में बदलाव

ऐसे कराएं Aadhaar में नाम और जन्मतिथि में अपडेट, UIDAI ने किया नियमों में बदलाव
हरियाणा: मनोहर लाल खट्टर कल CM पद की लेंगे शपथ, BJP ने नियुक्‍त किए पर्यवेक्षक

हरियाणा: मनोहर लाल खट्टर कल CM पद की लेंगे शपथ, BJP ने नियुक्‍त किए पर्यवेक्षक
दीपेंदर हुड्डा के विवादित बोल- &#039;जो निर्दलीय BJP सरकार में शामिल होगा, जनता उसे जूता मारेगी&#039;

दीपेंदर हुड्डा के विवादित बोल- 'जो निर्दलीय BJP सरकार में शामिल होगा, जनता उसे जूता मारेगी'