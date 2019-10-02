ନିଜ ଘର ନିଜ ପରିବେଶକୁ ନିଜେ ସଫା ରଖ

ସଫେଇବାଲାକୁ ଅପେକ୍ଷା ନ କରି ନିଜେ ସଫେଇବାଲା ହୁଅ । ମହାତ୍ମା ଗାନ୍ଧୀଙ୍କର ୧୫୦ ତମ ଜନ୍ମଜୟନ୍ତୀରୁ ଏଭଳି କିଛି ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ମୁଁ ସଫେଇବାଲା କାର୍ଯ୍ଯକ୍ରମ । ମୁଖ୍ଯମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ କାର୍ଯ୍ଯକ୍ରମର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିବା ସହ ନିଜେ ପ୍ଲାଷ୍ଟିକ ଅଳିଆକୁ ଡଷ୍ଟବିନରେ ପକାଇଥିଲେ ।