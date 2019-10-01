ବଦଳିବ ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ରଙ୍ଗେଇଲୁଣ୍ଡା ଏୟାରଷ୍ଟିପର ଚିତ୍ର

ପୂର୍ତ୍ତ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଡିପିଆରକୁ ସରକାର ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏୟାର୍ ଷ୍ଟିପର ସମ୍ପ୍ରସାରଣ କରିବା ସହ ଭିତ୍ତିଭୂମିର ବିକାଶ ନିମନ୍ତେ ଏବେ ପଥ ପରିଷ୍କାର ହୋଇଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ମୋ ଉଡାନ ଯୋଜନାରୁ ରଙ୍ଗେଇଲୁଣ୍ଡାକୁ ବାଦ୍ ଦେଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏୟାରଷ୍ଟ୍ରିପର ସମ୍ପ୍ରସାରଣ ଅନିଶ୍ଚିତତା ଘେରରେ ରହିଥିଲା ।