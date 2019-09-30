ଦଲାଲମୁକ୍ତ ହୋଇନାହିଁ ଆରଟିଓ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟ

ହଟି ଯାଇଛି ଆରଟିଓ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟ ଆଗରୁ ଆସ୍ଥାନ ହେଲେ ଦଲାଲମୁକ୍ତ ହୋଇନି ଆରଟିଓ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟ । ଏମିତି କିଛି ଦୃଶ୍ୟୃ ଆମ କ୍ୟାମେରାରେ କଏଦ ହୋଇଛି । ଗଣ୍ଡା ଗଣ୍ଡା ଦଲାଲ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର ଆରଟିଓ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟ ଆଗରେ ପଇଁତରା ମାରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଲୋକମାନେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଆଣି କାଗଜପତ୍ର ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି ।