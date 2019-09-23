ରାସ୍ତା ନାହିଁ ଗଡ଼ାଗଡ଼ିଆ ଆଦିବାସୀ ସାହିକୁ

ସରକାର ଗ୍ରାମାଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଗମନାଗମନ ପାଇଁ ଲକ୍ଷାଧିକ ଟଙ୍କା ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ କରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ଏମିତି କିଛି ଗାଁ ଅଛି ଯେଉଁଠାରେ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ନଜର ପଡ଼ୁନାହିଁ । ବର୍ଷାଦିନ ନାହିଁନଥିବା ଅସୁବିଧାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଗ୍ରାମବାସୀ । ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ରପେୟା ପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ବାରାପୁର ଗଡ଼ାଗଡ଼ିଆ ଆଦିବାସୀ ସାହିକୁ ଯିବାକୁ ନାହିଁ ରାସ୍ତା । ବିଲ ହିଡ଼ ଦେଇ ନିତି ଯାଆସ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ଲୋକେ ।