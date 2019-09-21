ପିସି ନଦେଲେ ମିଳିବନି ଦରମା

ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ବିଭାଗର ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ଚେହେରା ଽ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ବିଭାଗର ତଳ ସ୍ତରରେ କାମ କରୁଥିବା କର୍ମଚାରୀ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଉପରିସ୍ଥ ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା ମାନସିକ ନିର୍ଯ୍ୟାତନାର ଶିକାର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ଽ ଦରମା କରାଇଦେବା ପାଇଁ ପାଇଁ ପିସି ମାଗୁଛନ୍ତି ମେଡିକାଲ ଅଫିସର । ଏପରିକି ପିସି ନଦେଲେ ସସପେଣ୍ଡ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି ଧମକ ଽ ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.