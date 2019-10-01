ନଭେମ୍ୱର ୧୪କୁ ଘୁଞ୍ଚିଲା ୩୭୦ର ପରବର୍ତ୍ତି ଶୁଣାଣି

ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ଅନୁଚ୍ଛେଦ ୩୭୦ ନେଇ ଶୁଣାଣି ହୋଇଛି । ଜଷ୍ଟିସ ଏନଭି ରମନ୍ନାଙ୍କ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷତାରେ ଗଠିତ ସମ୍ବିଧାନ ପୀଠ ଏହାର ଶୁଣାଣି କରିଛନ୍ତି । ନଭେମ୍ୱର ୧୪କୁ ଘୁଞ୍ଚିଲା ପରବର୍ତ୍ତି ଶୁଣାଣି । ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ୨୮ ଦିନ ସମୟ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।